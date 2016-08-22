What Do We Know? is a small group writing activity. This is a good activity for struggling students and ESL/ELL who may need some support in writing. It supports students as they build stamina in writing in the content area. This particular What Do We Know About focuses on Right Triangles and Trigonometry..

Contains facilitation notes and activity page.
This resource is good for children with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!

Reproducible for the purchaser's classroom only. For information about permission to reproduce this document email: TammyJones@TLJConsultingGroup.com.

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 703 KB

242-What-Do-We-Know-Right-Triangle

Project/Activity

png, 273 KB

242a

