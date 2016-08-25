What is an Empire?, How is an empire formed?, Do people benefit from an empire? Lesson Plan



OBJECTIVES: Students will define and explain what an empire is

MAIN GOAL: To understand what an Empire is



LESSON PLAN IN DETAIL:



1. Bell Ringer Questions: What is an Empire?, How is an empire formed?, Do you think people benefit from an empire? Explain, Can you name one Empire in history?, Are empires likely to remain a crucial part of the human landscape for the foreseeable future?

o Students will fill out the bell ringer activity of the sheet of paper handed out by the instructor.

o I will ask several students to volunteer their answer

(10mins.)



2. I will then tell students that “Bitter Political Power struggles within the Roman Republic led to the creation of the Roman Empire. Today we will read “Introduction: What is an Empire?”

(1 min., Total 11 mins.)



3. I will then instruct students that they will be working in one of their assigned groups and reading the article. In their groups they are to read the article page by page, and target the key ideas on each page. The number of key ideas and bulleted information is to be written down on the paper handed out by instructor.

(30 mins., Total 41 mins)





4. We will then discuss what each group bulleted.

(15 mins. 56 mins)