What is an Empire?, How is an empire formed?, Do people benefit from an empire? Lesson Plan
OBJECTIVES: Students will define and explain what an empire is
MAIN GOAL: To understand what an Empire is
LESSON PLAN IN DETAIL:
1. Bell Ringer Questions: What is an Empire?, How is an empire formed?, Do you think people benefit from an empire? Explain, Can you name one Empire in history?, Are empires likely to remain a crucial part of the human landscape for the foreseeable future?
o Students will fill out the bell ringer activity of the sheet of paper handed out by the instructor.
o I will ask several students to volunteer their answer
(10mins.)
2. I will then tell students that “Bitter Political Power struggles within the Roman Republic led to the creation of the Roman Empire. Today we will read “Introduction: What is an Empire?”
(1 min., Total 11 mins.)
3. I will then instruct students that they will be working in one of their assigned groups and reading the article. In their groups they are to read the article page by page, and target the key ideas on each page. The number of key ideas and bulleted information is to be written down on the paper handed out by instructor.
(30 mins., Total 41 mins)
4. We will then discuss what each group bulleted.
(15 mins. 56 mins)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Ancient history
- History / Ancient history / Rome
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Empires and colonialism
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Empires and colonialism
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Roman Shields
- (29)
- $2.82
The Fall of the Roman Empire
- (0)
- $7.04
Conquering Britain: The Roman Invasion of Britain
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
Roman Numerals Bingo Cards
- (1)
- FREE
Ancient Egypt/Rome Numeracy Starter
- (1)
- FREE
The strengths and weaknesses of the Roman Empire
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Cleopatra ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Egypt -Shakespeare -Julius Caesar -Marc Antony
- (0)
- $6.25
Julius Caesar ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Rome - Shakespeare
- (0)
- $6.25
The Fall of the Roman Empire
- (0)
- $7.04