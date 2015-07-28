Free
Students use their knowledge of roots and affixes to complete this word chain. Students work in groups, and are actively engaged. It is great as a review station. We use clotheslines and clip s (as shown in image) but other variations are available at www.literacystationinspiration.com.
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
