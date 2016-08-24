World War II: US Steps Towards War- Matching and Journal Activity Worksheet

Background:
The United States entered World War II officially in December 1941, when the Japanese attacked the US Naval Base at Pearl Harbor. However, by that time, the US was already in war in the Atlantic Ocean.

Task:
Below are steps that brought the United States from a policy of neutrality to unofficial participation in the war. Number the events/acts in order in which they occurred in time- 1 for the first, 2 for the second, and so on…

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • World-War-II-US-Steps-Towards-War.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 31 KB

World-War-II-US-Steps-Towards-War

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades