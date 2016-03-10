This is the booklet and PowerPoint used for the battery powered air freshener project that I am currently running with year 8.

The booklet covers the design and make process and self/peer assessment for each section. The powerpoint covers the entire project which includes explanations of all the activities.

Students are required to solder all components to a pre made circuit board, measure, mark and cut finger joints for the case and design an appropriate front which is cut on a laser cutter.

This takes 10 weeks - high ability students could do this in 8

https://www.kitronik.co.uk/2123-air-freshener-kit.html - link to the kits we use for this project

  • Y8-Materials.pptx
  • y8-air-freshener-booklet.pub

