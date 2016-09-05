Zoo-Unit-for-Young-Children

A zoo unit can be used to introduce and reinforce several important concepts in Early Childhood Education; including language, cognitive, social, and motor skills. This unit includes a letter for parents, a brief history of zoos, 11 detailed classroom activities (including pintables and photographs), 5 ideas for additional activities, and a list of books that support the unit. Also, included is a list of goals after each activity, which align with the drafted Common Core Standards for preschool. This unit is appropriate for preschool and day care classes.

Karen Favor