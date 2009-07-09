Free
Following on from my previous resource upload (which has some guidance for teachers wanting to implement P4C in their school, but who may not have training) here is some further help. There’s another (I think, more informative) booklist, a National Geographic photographic stimulus and some extra guidance on assessing and questioning. Hope it helps! Feel free to PM me if you have any questions.
Created: Jul 9, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
