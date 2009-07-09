Following on from my previous resource upload (which has some guidance for teachers wanting to implement P4C in their school, but who may not have training) here is some further help. There’s another (I think, more informative) booklist, a National Geographic photographic stimulus and some extra guidance on assessing and questioning. Hope it helps! Feel free to PM me if you have any questions.

  • P4C Stories with Notes Table June2008.doc
  • assessment top tips.doc
  • TM_NationalGeographicsPhotos2006.ppt
  • p4c practical tips.doc
  • Helpful Questions for the Facilitator.doc
  • enquiry variety.doc

Created: Jul 9, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

P4C Stories with Notes Table June2008

assessment top tips

TM_NationalGeographicsPhotos2006

