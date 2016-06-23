Make your end-of year class event special with stylishly looking and up-to-date awards your students will love! Have you thought of giving an award for the best whip/nae nae dancer in your class who (super popular!!!)? Do you have a dedicated Snap chat student you deserves the Snap chat award? Bring it on and show your students how cool you are and recognize also their beloved non-academic fun sides :).

Each Award title comes with a nice and funny phrase. The iconic Thumbs up icon from social media makes these awards super hip!



These awards are perfect for upper elementary, Junior High and High School students.



All you need to do is:



* Print them off on card stock for best, sophisticated results

** Fill in student name, your signature and date

*** Done!



These are the following awards:



1. Perseverance Award

2. Athlete Award

3. Helper Award

4. Problem-solver Award

5. On-time Award

6. Study Award

7. Artists Award

8. Kindness Award

9. Speaker Award

10. Manager Award

11. Comedian Award

12. Dance Award

13. Selfie Award

14. Snapchat Award

15. Sneaker Award

16. Storyteller Award

17. Nintendo DS Award