Sub Plans 2nd Grade. Ready to Go Sub Plans! Take a Day Off, Leave the Planning to Me!
This document includes a FULL day of substitute plans that are no prep and ready to go. Your students will be actively engaged in learning activities aligned to the 2nd grade core while you are away. No need to worry about making plans to call in sick or take a much needed day off. Your time is worth saving!
This packet includes:
Note To Teacher
-School Schedule (Form with fillable entries- Type right into it!) UPDATED 5/21/15
-School Information (Form with fillable entries- Type right into it! Includes staff information) UPDATED 5/21/15
-Classroom Information (Form with fillable entries- Type right into it! 2 pages!) UPDATED 5/21/15
----Number of Students
----Student Helpers
----Info about students
----Basic Classroom Rules/Procedures
----Behavior Management Procedures
----Daily Procedures
----Attention Signals
-Copies for Students (Clear layout of what you or the sub will need to copy)
-Substitute Plan Outline of Day
ELA Lesson Plan
-Mix and Match Worksheet
-Blast Off Worksheet
-Band Names Worksheet
-Word Search Worksheet
Text Questioning Mini Lesson Plan
-Text Questioning Graphic Organizer (REUSABLE FOR MULTIPLE SUB DAYS!)
Writing Lesson Plan
-O.R.E.O. Writing Graphic Organizer (REUSABLE FOR MULTIPLE SUB DAYS!)
Science Lesson Plan
-Living or Non Living? #1 and #2
-What Do Living Things Need?
-My Favorite Living Thing
Quick Math Review Worksheet
Math Lesson Plan
-Even or Odd? Worksheet
-Light
