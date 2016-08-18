This is a set of 75 conversation cards about Personal Information & Family for your cycle 3 (grade six) ESL students. This is a great way to get the students talking in small groups with a set of the printable conversation cards.



Here are a few ways to use these conversations cards:

1. Cut out the conversation cards and put them in a box. Pick a question and give your students 15-30 seconds to answer it.

2. One student answers the question on the card and other students have to guess what the question was.

3. Students take turns answering the questions.

4. Read a question. Ask each student to say one word to answer the question until they answer the question.

5. Read a question. Ask one students to guess the other student’s answer.



You can also use these conversation cards as warm up questions at the beginning of a class or as an oral interaction activity to practise and/or evaluate the use of functional language.



***Canadian Spelling