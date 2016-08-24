7th Grade Number System Error Analysis- Operations with Integers



Included in this product:

*12 different error analysis tasks for each Number System 7th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:

Terminating and Repeating Decimals

Adding Integers with Different Signs

Adding Integers with the Same Sign

Adding Rational Numbers

Multiplying Integers

Dividing Integers

Multiplying Rational Numbers

Dividing Rational Numbers

Subtracting Integers

Subtracting Rational Numbers

Operations with Integers (2 different pages)



There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.

*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses

*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)



Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.



Be sure to check out the preview to see all pages