Add and subtract within the hundreds place value. Use these activities in math stations, as part of an interactive notebook or for those fast finishers. This addition and subtraction bundle includes centers for adding, subtracting and subtracting across zeros, all within 1000. All activities come with the ability to print double sided for ease of organization. I suggest you print on colored paper or cardstock and laminate these activities so that they last longer.

Over a 10% savings from buying the individual activities!

Includes:

Adding and Subtracting within 1000
•30 problems, adding and subtracting, some regrouping required
•Direction sheet
•Answer sheet
•Interactive notebook page

Adding within 1000
•30 problems, whole numbers to the hundred thousands place
•Direction sheet
•Answer sheet
•Interactive notebook page

Subtracting across zero within 1000
•23 problems
•Interactive notebook page
•Directions
•Answer Sheet

$7.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • adding-and-subtracting-within-1000-bundle.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

zip, 4 MB

adding-and-subtracting-within-1000-bundle

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades