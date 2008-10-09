Free
3.711 customer reviews
Downloaded 8097 times
Viewed 17985 times
PPT to illustrate adjective agreement. The colour grid in the PPT is always photocopied before class so the pupils have the correct version in their books! :)
Created: Oct 9, 2008
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
