This “Applying the National PE Standards” Display Board has been uniquely developed as a valuable and attractive visual aid for standards based programs in physical education.



The problem with display boards in a gym is that they are often too small so the students, teachers, and visitors cannot read the information posted rendering it inadequate for its prime purpose. These Banners are designed to cover a large space on your gym wall or hallway leading in to your gym.



All that observe the Display Board can clearly see the attractive writing and graphics that make it up. Your students, administrators, colleagues and parents know that you are serious about establishing and maintaining a “Standards-Based” Program in physical education.



Each “Applying the National Standards" Banner (NASPE Standard's 1 through 5) is made up of 8 connecting 8 ½” by 11” sheets making a large banner. There are currently 5 National PE standards; therefore 5 large banners make up the Display Board (48 in all). Each banner is made up of the following components: 1. Standard Title, 2. The Standard wording, 3. Description of how the standard is implemented, and 4. Eye catching graphics that go along with the Standard. The “Applying the National PE Standards” Display Board is colorful but has a white background as to not use up too much ink when you print.



NEW- I have recently added a folder of "Non-Segregated" JPEG images of the banners for those that have a school poster maker or are willing to pay a company like Office Depot to print out poster-sized replications of the images. This alternate method for producing the large banners saves time but may not have the same quality as printing out the individual PDF 8 1/2 by 11 inch sheets on a color printer and constructing the banner by hand.



The wording and description used in the banners are helpful as a reference for you as a teacher and can be highlighted during PE lessons. The entire “Applying the National PE Standards” Display Board (made up of 5 Banners) is meant to be laminated and can be use for many years. This display board will be attention-grabbing and can be utilized as an effective teaching tool during your lessons.