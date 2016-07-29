This packet contains 10+ unique, creative, and fun icebreakers to use with your students at the beginning of the school year. They include:
1. Candy fun!
2. Pass the hat
3. What's in your pocket?
4. Group Challenge
5. Letter Writing
6. Desk Gallery Walk
7. Rename Thyself
8. Hypothetical Situations
9. Signature Challenge
10. Alphabet Soup
These activities are sure to get your students interested in your class from DAY ONE! They will help you get to know your students and also help your students to begin to form bonds within the classroom that will create an effective classroom environment.
