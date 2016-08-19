Bass Clef Baseball: This easy-to-use PowerPoint game brings the excitement of playing a baseball game to your music classroom with fun sounds and animations! It's an engaging way to review and assess students' knowledge of the bass clef.

The game includes a quick review and teacher's notes for game play.

105 slides. Requires Microsoft PowerPoint. PC Required; not for use on Macs. Scored manually. Single user license. Not for commercial use. Because of a known but unfixed PowerPoint 2010 bug, PowerPoint 2010 users must use the free PowerPoint 2007 Viewer in order to use the scoreboard feature.

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

