Cartesian Coordinates: Distance between 2 points (6.NS.C.8.) is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to calculate the distance between two points on a cartesian coordinate system. Skip the worksheet...but still get the practice. One set of cards has two points. The other set of cards has solutions. Students match the solution to the problem card through games such as scavenger hunts and concentration. These questions review common core concept: 6.NS.C.8. and 6.G.A.3.
NOTE: These cards are not for using the distance formula or Pythagorean theorem. All of the distances are determined by horizontal and vertical distance calculations.
See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.
Also available in a $$ saving Cartesian Coordinate Bundle of Notes, Practice and Project
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other cartesian coordinate activities
- Host a cartesian coordinate scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of cartesian coordinate matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using cartesian coordinate cards.
A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other integer activities for a deeper understanding.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
