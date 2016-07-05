Are you wanting to get your CDA or to have your students get their CDA? This bundle provides and help to do this.
This bundle includes the professional portfolio broken down into each section based on the newly updated (June 2013) CDA program. Go through it page by page and your CDA portfolio will be completed! There is an introduction power point to help explain the CDA and to get the students started on it.
You will also find completion certificates, candidate reminder notes, hour tracking sheets, and sample competency statements.
______________________________________________________
