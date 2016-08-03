The Cell theory is a 40 slideshow in power point that contains 4 pages of student's notes,. This presentation is design to help you teach the Cell theory and introduction to Cell to secondary students.
This learning show contains clear explanations of the main events that lead to the discovery of cell theory, scientist involved, the timeline, the main differences between prokariotic and eukariotic cells, differences between animal and plant cells and comparisons between multicellular and unicellular organims. In additional this presentation contains 2 formative assessments that will promote engagement and achievement.
