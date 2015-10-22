Theorists have spent a lot of time researching children so that we can better understand them. What can these theorists teach us? Student will also do a short observation in the Early Childhood Education Training Center. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.

-Look for the unit 1 day 6 lesson plan and activities that support this power point.
______________________________________________________
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS

$2.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • Theorists-in-Child-Development.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 11 MB

Theorists-in-Child-Development

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades