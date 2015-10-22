In my child development class, my students have the opportunity to complete 2 observations in our on-site training center, act as a support teacher in the on-site center, and plan and teach a lesson for the preschool children who attend our on-site child care training center. Here is the lesson plan that begins this beneficial and program building experience to help you set up and manage a successful and engaging student led Early Childhood Training center teaching experience. -This lesson plan also includes the students papers needed to run this experience.



