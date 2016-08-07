Christmas Digital Paper - Stripes - Holiday Colors. 24 different styles of stripes and plaids. 12 X 12, 300 dpi. JPEG file format. High quality digital papers for your creations. Personal or commercial use. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator
©2015 HappyEdugator.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Expressive arts and design / Color and pattern
- Expressive arts and design / Construction and tools
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Media studies / Production skills
- Whole school / Classroom templates
