Civics: Crimes Against Property- Reading and Guided Worksheet
Crimes Against Property
The category of crimes against property includes crimes in which property is destroyed (such as arson and vandalism) and crimes in which property is stolen or otherwise taken against the will of the owner (such as robbery and embezzlement).
Arson
Arson is the willful and malicious burning of another person’s property. In most states, it is a crime to burn any building or structure, even if the person who burns the structure owns it. Moreover, burning property with the intent to defraud an insurance company is usually a separate crime, regardless of the type of property burned or who owned the property.
Vandalism
Vandalism, also known as malicious mischief, is willful destruction of, or damage to, the property of another. Vandalism causes millions of dollars in damage each year. It includes such things as breaking windows, ripping down fences, flooding basements, and breaking off car antennas. Depending on the extent of the damage, vandalism can be either a felony or a misdemeanor.
Problem 18
AND MORE on worksheet
