Civics: Crimes Against Property- Reading and Guided Worksheet

Crimes Against Property

The category of crimes against property includes crimes in which property is destroyed (such as arson and vandalism) and crimes in which property is stolen or otherwise taken against the will of the owner (such as robbery and embezzlement).


Arson

Arson is the willful and malicious burning of another person’s property. In most states, it is a crime to burn any building or structure, even if the person who burns the structure owns it. Moreover, burning property with the intent to defraud an insurance company is usually a separate crime, regardless of the type of property burned or who owned the property.


Vandalism

Vandalism, also known as malicious mischief, is willful destruction of, or damage to, the property of another. Vandalism causes millions of dollars in damage each year. It includes such things as breaking windows, ripping down fences, flooding basements, and breaking off car antennas. Depending on the extent of the damage, vandalism can be either a felony or a misdemeanor.

Problem 18

AND MORE on worksheet

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Crimes-Against-Property-text---questions.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

doc, 37 KB

Crimes-Against-Property-text---questions

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades