Cold War: SOVIET DISSIDENTS DECRY THE INVASION OF CZECHOSLOVAKIA -reading for information
To protest the Soviet invasion of their country, a number of Czech students publicly burned themselves to death. Shocked by this terrible waste of young lives, dissidents in the Soviet Union called for the immediate withdrawal of their troops. In the excerpt below from Samizdat, edited by George Saunders, two leading dissidents – Pyotr Grigorenko, a former Red Army general, and Ivan Yakhimovich, at one time a collective farm manager in Latvia – outline why Soviet troops should leave Czechoslovakia. As you read the excerpt, consider the value of dissident activities in a totalitarian society.
