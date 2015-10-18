Congressional Committees – Power Point Presentation and Internet Activity
Students will be able to analyze the roles and responsibilities of congressional committee in this interesting and engaging lecture and activity.
First students will complete a fill-in lecture notes template while learning about the committee system. This creative power point includes all directions, pictures, political cartoons, a film clip, pair-share and sentence frames. A review activity is included in which students will have to match the committee with a Bill.
After the lecture the students will research a specific committee using the internet. They will then share their findings with their classmates in the activity, “Lines of Communication”. To assess their knowledge, students will complete several wrap-up questions.
This purchase includes the following:
13-slide power point presentation instructions and review lecture
1-page Fill-in LECTURE NOTES Template
1-page REVIEW activity
2-page ACTIVITY: Congressional Committees (internet required)
Link to YouTube film clip
Objective: Students will be able to analyze the unique roles and responsibilities of Congressional Committees by completing “Lines of Communication”.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 18, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
