CVC _ap Word Family Packet focuses on early reading strategies, such as decoding word patterns, onsets and rimes, phonemic awareness, fluency, blending and segmenting sounds, and writing sounds to build words.



These printable worksheets, center activities, anchor chart, and assessments, are for kindergarten or 1st grade - to be used in whole group instruction, centers, small group/guided reading, morning work, and/or homework.



CONTENTS:

1.) Directions for each activity.



2.) Colored Illustrated Word Card Poster: hang on a focus wall as you introduce the word family.



3.) My Family Word Book - a B/W 7 pg. emergent reader.



4.) Picture Card and Word Match Activity - Colored cards for center: match picture cards to word cards. Color coded for self-checking.



5.) My _ap Family Word House - B/W worksheet for students to record list of words, take home for weekly review, or keep in a CVC growing folder at school for reference.



6.) Build a Word - B/W worksheet. Cut and paste letter tiles to build 3 word family words. Draw a picture of one word family words, and a peer/teacher guesses the word.



7.) Sound Boxes - B/W worksheet to say the picture word, tap the sounds, and write/stamp the letters.



8.) Sound Boxes Intervention - B/W worksheet to say and tap out the sounds. Students TRACE the letters to make word.



9.) Write the Word - B/W worksheet: students write words to match the pictures given.



10.) Write and Illustrate - B/W worksheet for those who may need an extra challenge. Writing a word, use it in a sentence, and illustrate to match the sentence.



11.) Writing Assessment - B/W assessment for students to write the words independently to match the words. Score at bottom, and space for notes.



12.) Reading Assessment - B/W assessment for students to read the word in the box independently. Score at bottom, and space for notes.



13.) Word Family Match-Up - B/W worksheet - students read the _ap word, then draw a line to match it with the same word on the right.