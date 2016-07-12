Brighten up your classroom with this creative calendar set! Download, print, laminate, and display. This digital download includes the following printable calendar elements:
Yesterday was...
Today is...
Tomorrow will be...
Months January-December
Days Sunday-Saturday
Numbers 1-31
Dates 1st-31st
Years 2015-2019
American flag
Autumn leaves
Birthday balloons
Birthday cupcake
Birthday cupcake with candle
Bunting
Candy cane
Christmas tree
Christmas tree with lights
Christmas wreath
Easter eggs
Happy birthday!
Merry Christmas
Pot of gold
Pumpkin
Spring flower
Thanksgiving cornucopia
Thanksgiving turkey
Valentine hearts
12 NEW WEATHER PIECES ADDED:
Today's weather is...
The weather is...
Today's temperature is...
The temperature is...
Cold thermometer
Moderate thermometer
Hot thermometer
Partly Cloudy
Rainy
Snowy
Sunny
Stormy
To display: attach magnets to use on your whiteboard, attach velcro and affix to your bulletin board, or insert in a pocket chart.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
