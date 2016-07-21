Find whole number quotients for division problems with up to four digit dividends and two digit divisors. Use multiple division strategies such as place value and properties of operations. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Name parts of a division problem (divisor, dividend...).

- Divide whole numbers with up to four digit dividends and two digit divisors

- Use multiple division strategies including place value and properties of operations

- Illustrate or explain calculations



Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.



Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.6