Find whole number quotients for division problems with up to four digit dividends and two digit divisors. Use multiple division strategies such as place value and properties of operations. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Name parts of a division problem (divisor, dividend...).
- Divide whole numbers with up to four digit dividends and two digit divisors
- Use multiple division strategies including place value and properties of operations
- Illustrate or explain calculations
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.6
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Measurement Word Problems Presentation - 4.MD.2
- (0)
- $6.00
Area and Perimeter Word Problems - 4.MD.3
- (1)
- $4.00
Multiplication Word Problems; Fractions - 5.NF.6
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Times table practice grids
- (0)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE