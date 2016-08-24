DBQ: Watergate the Anatomy of a Scandal

What were the roles of the Congress, the press, and the courts in investigating President Nixon’s unchecked presidential power?

Background:
President Richard Nixon’s administration was marred by political scandal, called Watergate. That led to his resignation. What were the roles of the Congress, the press, and the courts in investigating President Nixon’s unchecked presidential power?

Task:
Use your knowledge of World War II and the documents to answer the questions and then the essential question

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • DBQ--Nixon-checks-and-balances.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 211 KB

DBQ--Nixon-checks-and-balances

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades