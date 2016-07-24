3 MLK Clipart images for MLK Jr. Day or Black History Month.
High resolution (300 ppi) PNG's and JPEG's.
6 total grapic files. Credit is required for commercial use.

Dr. Martin Luther King's face in color
Dr. Martin Luther King's face as line art
"I Have a Dream" Banner in color (greyscale)

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Screen-Shot-2016-07-24-at-5.11.32-PM.png
  • MLK.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 191 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-07-24-at-5.11.32-PM

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 3 MB

MLK

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades