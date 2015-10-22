How can you teach math to children who cannot read or identify numbers yet and are just learning how to count? It begins with hands on sensory input experiences. Show students that math is not just counting and numbers and that it is seen in everyday life experiences and play. Through 13 different concrete student experiences, you will demonstrate 13 different math concepts that children learn. When the class period ends, many students will not even realize that they spent an entire period doing math and actually enjoyed it. Every detail you need to have an organized and engaging lesson from the beginning bell to the ending bell is included.



-All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.



-Look for BOTH the detailed lesson plan with supplemental activities AND the colored Center activity instruction cards that support this day. There are a total of three separate files for today’s topic.



-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.

______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS