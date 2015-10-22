How can you teach math to children who cannot read or identify numbers yet and are just learning how to count? It begins with hands on sensory input experiences. Show students that math is not just counting and numbers and that it is seen in everyday life experiences and play. Through 13 different concrete student experiences, you will demonstrate 13 different math concepts that children learn. When the class period ends, many students will not even realize that they spent an entire period doing math and actually enjoyed it. Every detail you need to have an organized and engaging lesson from the beginning bell to the ending bell is included.
-All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-Look for BOTH the detailed lesson plan with supplemental activities AND the colored Center activity instruction cards that support this day. There are a total of three separate files for today’s topic.
-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
______________________________________________________
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
Maths- shape, money, numeracy dice games, patterns, big and small
- 11 Resources
- $14.09
Allowance: Beginning Money Skills Game
- (0)
- $6.00
Menu Math Game & Word Problems
- (0)
- $10.00
Updated resources
Maths- shape, money, numeracy dice games, patterns, big and small
- 11 Resources
- $14.09
Allowance: Beginning Money Skills Game
- (0)
- $6.00
Menu Math Game & Word Problems
- (0)
- $10.00