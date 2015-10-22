This unit is completely student directed which is why there is only one power point and one lesson plan. Students are on their own as they use the class textbook (Working with Young Children 2004, Hardcover ISBN-13:9781590701287s) to gather the information for their workbook notes, doing the unit assignments, and prepare their 4 group lessons that will be taught to the children enrolled in the Early Childhood Training Center. (These lessons were planned back in unit 2 of this course). Students can also participate in a Cuddle Critter service project.



