Earth Day NO PREP Printables packet offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts for 1st grade featuring a fun Earth Day theme for the month of April, including recycling, environment, Earth, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different levels of activities to help you differentiate within your class.



You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:

As morning work

As homework

As a skills review

As an assessment

For a substitute teacher



Skills covered:

Language Arts -

Writing Opinions

Writing Narratives

English Grammar

Capitalization

Word Meaning



Math -

Word Problems

Add and Subtract within 20

Counting

Writing Numbers

Comparing Numbers

Adding and Subtracting within 100

Add 10 to a number

Comparing Lengths

Telling Time



All graphics are original and created by myself.



