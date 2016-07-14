Studying electricity and magnetism? We have developed this report template and additional worksheets, organizers, tools and forms to use for your students to create, develop, write, edit, illustrate, present, and assess their Electricity and Magnetism report. This template can be for their formal report or utilized as a study guide to develop their report for them to type or write on their own. This packet is designed for you to pick and choose the parts of the report that you’d like to use, or just use it all! There are many text dependent questions for your students to research and cite their evidence of where they found the information, a vocabulary section, and some essential questions where your students can apply the knowledge they have learned at a deeper, higher level. We encourage you to have your students use a wide variety of resources to gather the necessary information to complete this report. This packet contains the following:



1. Title Page- Templates Provided-Topic, student’s name, and teacher’s name.

2. Essential Questions about electricity and magnetism (some questions students are asked to insert and label diagrams).

3. Electricity and Magnetism Related Vocabulary- students define the word and illustrate each word.

4. Essential Questions designed for application of knowledge and higher level thinking.

5. Blank paper to add to any of the questions if more room is needed.

6. Additional Information page for any other facts not discussed in other areas of the report if needed.

7. A page to help your students find information for their report.

8. Resource Page and Bibliography Template- I use the Resource Page template because my students are not ready to learn the rules of a true bibliography, but if you teach bibliography skills I have included a template for you.

9. Note Taking page for students to take notes as they gather research on their topic.

10. Rubrics- Performance Task for the Written Report.

11. Electricity and Magnetism Report Checklist for students to check if all performance tasks are completed and included.

12. Editing and Revising Checklist.



The Teacher Team