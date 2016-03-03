RecommendedTES PICKS

End of Year Math Activities for Middle School

This bundle contains 14 end of year activities for students (and teachers!) in the middle school math classroom.

Included Activities:
* Find The Math Words - Word Search
* Multiply By - Students create multiplication sentences with specific products
* Just Roll With It - Use dice to come up with math problems.
* Let's Take a Trip - Two page trip planning worksheet on Multiplication, Divisions, Percents and Addition.
* Geometric Summer Snapshot - Drawing with shapes
* Math At The Beach - Fractions, Time, Percents, Multiplication, Unit Rate
* Mixed Review Crossword - 10 Order of Operations Problems
* Sandy's Beach Stand - Menu Style Tax Worksheet
* Decimal Operations Beach Coloring Page
* Beach Order of Operations Coloring Page
* Find Someone Who - Find classmates who have done certain things this school year
* How To Survive Letter Template - Write a letter to students who will take this class next year & give them tips on how to survive.
* What Was Your Favorite? - Survey and data display activity.
* And The Winner Is! - 10 class awards, with two blank awards.


© Lindsay Perro. Please note - this resource is for use by one teacher only. Additional teachers must purchase their own license. If you are a coach, principal or district interested in purchasing several licenses, please contact me for a district-wide quote. lindsayperro@gmail.com

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • End-of-Year-Math-Activities-for-Middle-School(Perro).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 7 MB

End-of-Year-Math-Activities-for-Middle-School(Perro)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades