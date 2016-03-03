End of Year Math Activities for Middle School



This bundle contains 14 end of year activities for students (and teachers!) in the middle school math classroom.



Included Activities:

* Find The Math Words - Word Search

* Multiply By - Students create multiplication sentences with specific products

* Just Roll With It - Use dice to come up with math problems.

* Let's Take a Trip - Two page trip planning worksheet on Multiplication, Divisions, Percents and Addition.

* Geometric Summer Snapshot - Drawing with shapes

* Math At The Beach - Fractions, Time, Percents, Multiplication, Unit Rate

* Mixed Review Crossword - 10 Order of Operations Problems

* Sandy's Beach Stand - Menu Style Tax Worksheet

* Decimal Operations Beach Coloring Page

* Beach Order of Operations Coloring Page

* Find Someone Who - Find classmates who have done certain things this school year

* How To Survive Letter Template - Write a letter to students who will take this class next year & give them tips on how to survive.

* What Was Your Favorite? - Survey and data display activity.

* And The Winner Is! - 10 class awards, with two blank awards.





