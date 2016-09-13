This product is card deck of 16 cards about endangered species.
It's a Pokemon cards inspired activity to motivate students to this topic.
It has a few suggestions about how to explore them but I´m looking forward to hear about your ideas!

Next Generation Science Standards:
3-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
3-LS4-2 Biological Evolution: Unity and Diversity
4-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-3 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-4 Earth and Human Activity

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cards-Pack2.zip
  • logo-pack2.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

zip, 3 MB

Cards-Pack2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 218 KB

logo-pack2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades