This product is card deck of 16 cards about endangered species.
It's a Pokemon cards inspired activity to motivate students to this topic.
It has a few suggestions about how to explore them but I´m looking forward to hear about your ideas!
Next Generation Science Standards:
3-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
3-LS4-2 Biological Evolution: Unity and Diversity
4-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-3 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-4 Earth and Human Activity
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics
- Biology / Ecology
- Cross-curricular topics / Animals and pets
- Cross-curricular topics / Explorers and adventurers
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Cross-curricular topics / Oceans and seas
- Cross-curricular topics / Plants and flowers
- Cross-curricular topics / Rainforest
- Elementary science / Animals and habitats
