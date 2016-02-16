Free
Why is there so much hunger while there is so much food?! This quiz which fits with the 2016 Fairtrade Fortnight theme of food security, but can be used at any time.
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 16, 2016
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Economics / Global economy
- Geography / Development and urbanization
- Geography / Development and urbanization / Development
- Geography / People and environment
- Geography / People and environment / Farming
- Geography / People and environment / Globalization
- Geography / People and environment / Population
Other resources by this author
Liberation_Nuts
Fairtrade Brazil Nut Ecology presentation
I first designed this resource for Key Stage 1 and 2 Geography. However, I have since realised that many adults enjoy it too. You can cover the top...
- (0)
- FREE
Liberation_Nuts
Fairtrade, nuts and climate change presentation
How Fairtrade nut producers deal with, and are affected by climate change. A short presentation for older audiences who are interested in the links...
- (0)
- FREE
Liberation_Nuts
Fairtrade food security quiz sheet
Why is there so much hunger while there is so much food?! This quiz which fits with the 2016 Fairtrade Fortnight theme of food security, but can be...
- (0)
- FREE
