Fertile Crescent/ Mesopotamia: Gifts of the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers- Brochure Assignment

Focus Question: How did geography and agriculture contribute to the development and growth of ancient this Civilization?


TASK: Take the role of a scribe/priest who has traveled up and down the River. Explain to the ruler your observations about how and why the river is being used. Do this through the creation of a brochure. You want to be chosen for the Secretary of River Management so you can live in the palace and be given royal status.

Audience: The ruler and his officials.

