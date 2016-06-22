Use line plots to show fractional relationships. Students develop fractional line plots using word problems and tables. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Arrange data in line plots
- Develop line plots from word problems
- Develop line plots from tables of fractional data
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.MD.2
Look for more help at commoncoremath.net!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Measurement Word Problems Presentation - 4.MD.2
- (0)
- $6.00
Area and Perimeter Word Problems - 4.MD.3
- (1)
- $4.00
Multiplication Word Problems; Fractions - 5.NF.6
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Interactive Car Tallying Exercise
- (64)
- $7.04
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
KS4 Probability-Rescue the princess-adventure game
- (25)
- $2.82
New resources
Types of Data & Data Analysis - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L5/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Cumulative Frequency)
- (10)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Probability Trees)
- (7)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Histograms)
- (17)
- FREE