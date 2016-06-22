Use line plots to show fractional relationships. Students develop fractional line plots using word problems and tables. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Arrange data in line plots
- Develop line plots from word problems
- Develop line plots from tables of fractional data

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.MD.2

