German 1 or 2 any text series. Could serve as a sub plan if the sub speaks German.



This is a fun and engaging 8 Day German Mini-Unit Bundle that introduces students to the subordinating conjunction weil (because). The mini unit requires basic knowledge of the present perfect verb tense and does a great job of reinforcing this verb form.



The whole unit starts out with a cute love story powerpoint presentation about the good king Past Participle and the beautiful princess Helping Verb and their desire to be together :) The students have always enjoyed this story and have found it to be an easy way to remember word order.



All materials are in an editable format.



The Mini Unit includes:

1. A 8 Day Lesson Plan direction sheet

2. Subordinating Conjunctions Eine Geschichte der Liebe presentation

3. A video notes handout about the use of weil in more straightforward grammatical terms

4. 3 Practice worksheets using weil and the present perfect tense

5. An example student weekend letter to a friend in the present perfect

6. A blank weekend letter to a friend template

7. A presentation project based off the weekend letter example

8. A project grading rubric