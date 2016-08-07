Digital Paper - Gingham. 37 different styles of gingham patterned backgrounds. High quality digital papers for your creations. Colorful gingham papers will dress up your summer products, or bring cheer into your classroom all year long! 12 X 12, 300 dpi. JPEG file format. Personal or commercial use. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator

©2015 HappyEdugator.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • demoDigitalPaperGingham2428737.jpg
  • GinghamDigitalPaper.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 7, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 307 KB

demoDigitalPaperGingham2428737

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 94 MB

GinghamDigitalPaper

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades