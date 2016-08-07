Digital Paper - Gingham. 37 different styles of gingham patterned backgrounds. High quality digital papers for your creations. Colorful gingham papers will dress up your summer products, or bring cheer into your classroom all year long! 12 X 12, 300 dpi. JPEG file format. Personal or commercial use. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator
©2015 HappyEdugator.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Expressive arts and design / Construction and tools
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Media studies / Production skills
- Whole school / Classroom templates
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
This PowerPoint on supporting the main idea with details will help students understand the importance of providing evidence in writing. Explains ma...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
100 Book Projects and Activities you can have your students do to accompany the books they have read and to foster a love of reading. A list of ide...
- (2)
- $2.00
Happyedugator
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
Give Me Five! is a simple way for students to remember what to do when you want their attention. Teach this highly effective strategy at the beginn...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
merk90
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint key stage 3 project The project transforms recycled socks into ...
- (17)
- $19.72
amimamim
13 drawing ideas to boost creativity and confidence in the Art classroom
This PDF file collects together 13 ideas for using drawing in different ways to inspire students whilst building their confidence. Initially put to...
- (0)
- $4.23
thejennii
Art Assessment Writing Frame AFL
**INSTRUCTIONS FOR STUDENT USE Tip: Use this framework as a guide to organise your self-assessment writing whenever we do www & ebi. Look caref...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
LejlaKevric
GRAPHIC DESIGN LAYOUTS
A crucial lesson on layouts for Graphics and Art and Design. Visuals with theory terms as well as pictures and text included for the students to ap...
- (1)
- $9.86
richardfraser
Rendering Unit booklet. 5 lessons Includes keywords, assessment and feedback
Booklet designed to build core skills. Students gain an understanding of shading, rendering, grades of pencil.
- (1)
- $7.04
Sarahrenaeclark
DIY Mother’s Day Gift Box Template | Printable PDF template to color and make for Mother's Day
This free printable Mother's Day gift box template is the perfect way to personalize your Mother's Day gift. The box comes as two 8.5 x 11″ black a...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
educatingmom
Cartoon Alligator - Easy Drawing with Simple Shapes - Video Tutorial
In this easy drawing video tutorial, you will learn how to draw a cute cartoon alligator step by step starting with simple shapes. With this video ...
- (0)
- $2.00
amimamim
13 drawing ideas to boost creativity and confidence in the Art classroom
This PDF file collects together 13 ideas for using drawing in different ways to inspire students whilst building their confidence. Initially put to...
- (0)
- $4.23
thejennii
Art Assessment Writing Frame AFL
**INSTRUCTIONS FOR STUDENT USE Tip: Use this framework as a guide to organise your self-assessment writing whenever we do www & ebi. Look caref...
- (0)
- $2.82