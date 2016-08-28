This 27 page unit includes the following graphic organizers:
READING CONTRACT
READING LOG
Character Traits
One Sentence Chapter Summaries for Dexter the Tough
Problem and Solution
DETAILS, DETAILS
Your Chance to Act Like a Teacher
Character Study
Comparing and Contrasting the Setting to Where I Live
Author Study
Sequence of Events
Cause and Effect
Chapter Details
A Picture of Your Favorite Event
Main Idea
Rising and Falling Action
Predictions
New Vocabulary
Comparing and Contrasting My Personality Traits to
the Main Character’s Personality Traits
Conflict and Resolution
About the Book
Parts of Speech
Details
Story Elements
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Math Football - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
- (0)
- $6.49
Math Mazes - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
- (0)
- $6.49
Five Squares Game - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
- (0)
- $6.49
Popular paid resources
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
Ugly Duckling talk for writing story and story map reception year 1 year 2 KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter SPAG Collection
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23