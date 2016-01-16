Part of my Ms. Bie Ografee Talk Show series of Reader' Theater Scripts, the guest is a groundhog! Great for a Groundhog Day activity, kids will learn about the groundhog and a bit of history about Groundhog Day. There is a Did You Know? section,ten comprehension questions, a teacher page with extension activities and links and the key.
Sarsaparilla is a groundhog that is invited to Ms. Bie Ografee's talk show to tell about the life of a groundhog and the history of the holiday, Groundhog Day. "Audience" members ask questions of the guest who hopes to get a job as a weather forecaster like many of her famous "cousins".
Groundhog Day is celebrated in the USA and Canada on February 2nd.
