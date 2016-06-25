PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Halloween Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with a vampire boy, vampire girl or pink, fluffy bunny! The math problems are designed for children in 5th grade Common Core. The problems review multiplication and division.
The Common Core standards covered are:
5.NBT.5 - addition and subtraction of decimals
5.NBT.7 - multiplication (1 digit by 2 digits)
At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.
Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.
Check out my Math Goofy Glyph Bundle for 5th Grade Common Core which includes this goofy glyph and 21 other goofy glyphs and comes with a 10% discount.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 23
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
Easter : Easter Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Reading comprehension - Christmas in France
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Word Search
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Easter Activities - Interactive Fun Games & Puzzles Bundle Y2-5
- (0)
- $4.23
Easter: Easter Quiz 2018
- (14)
- $4.23