PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Halloween NO PREP Printables - Fourth Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for the beginning of 4th grade and feature a fun Halloween theme for the month of October, including pumpkins, friendly witches, jack-o'-lanterns, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.





You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:

As morning work

As homework

As a skills review

As an assessment

For a substitute teacher (sub)



Skills covered:

Language Arts -

Writing Opinions

Writing Narratives

English Grammar

Punctuation

Capitalization

Spelling

Word Meaning



Math -

Word Problems

Adding and Subtracting

Equations

Multiplication

Writing Numbers

Expanded Numbers

Length

Telling Time



****

****



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for stopping by my store,

Yvonne Crawford

