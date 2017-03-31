Indonesia and the Philippines in 35 historical maps: 1522-2010
(116 pages).

Indonesia is a former Dutch colony. Its name came into use after their independence in 1945. The name means Indian Islands. Before that the name Nederlands Oost-Indië (Dutch East Indies or short East Indies) was used on maps.* The Philippines are a former Spanish colony. The name refers to King Philip II of Spain. The name appeared for the first time on maps at the end of the 16th century. The first separately printed maps of both groups of islands were published in the early 16th century by Italian cartographers. More detailed maps were made in the midst of the 17th century by Dutch explorers and mapmakers (VOC).
*The name India is referring to the Indus River (or Sindhu)

$11.27

Buy nowSave for later
  • Indonesia-Philippines_XVI-1_tomaps.pdf
  • Indonesia-Philippines8.jpg
  • Indonesia-Philippines41.jpg
  • Indonesia-Philippines42.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 31, 2017

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pdf, 18 MB

Indonesia-Philippines_XVI-1_tomaps

Other

jpg, 120 KB

Indonesia-Philippines8

Other

jpg, 201 KB

Indonesia-Philippines41

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades