Welcome to a great HANDS-ON and ENGAGING resource for your students to learn about important social studies topics.

This set of Order Up! focuses on the steps required for a bill to become a law in the United States!

They make perfect small group or whole class activities! Also works great as a pre-assessment or a follow-up activity after reading/studying about congress.

Includes:
-Order Up! Student Sheet
-Work Mat
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
-Answer Key

Keywords: Order Up!, Social Studies, Congress, Bill to Law

