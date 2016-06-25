I have, who has? Is a fun and exciting game for an entire class to play as part of a hook or plenary. The children must be able to recognize numbers from 1-30 using quick recall, sound out basic words and use their listening skills. Once they get really good, it can be developed into a fast pace game which can be timed to beat personal scores. My Year 1 class loved to begin our number lessons with this game. This game can be easily altered to meet addition, subtraction and multiplication.



Enjoy :)