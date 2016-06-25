I have, who has? Is a fun and exciting game for an entire class to play as part of a hook or plenary. The children must be able to recognize numbers from 1-30 using quick recall, sound out basic words and use their listening skills. Once they get really good, it can be developed into a fast pace game which can be timed to beat personal scores. My Year 1 class loved to begin our number lessons with this game. This game can be easily altered to meet addition, subtraction and multiplication.
Enjoy :)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
abake020
Guided Reading Task Cards 50+
Guided Reading is one of those lessons you don't want to be planning Sunday evening, so I have developed 90 task cards that challenge your students...
- (1)
- $7.00
abake020
Measurement--> Length, Weight & Capacity
This activities bundle will provide you with a variety of measurement activities for length, weight & capacity. It encourages the students to b...
- (0)
- $6.00
abake020
Habitat Passport
My Habitat Passport is an easy way to introduce 5 unique habitats to your students. Encouraging them to be creative as they research and recall pre...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
whizzbangbang
300 generic activities. Create lessons in seconds!
Create lessons in seconds with this HUGE PowerPoint of animated lesson activities. There are HUNDREDS of templates that you can over-type in second...
- (14)
- $5.63
BUNDLE SALE
auntieannie
Bundle Coins UK and European Plus Maths Adding Up etc
A great value bundle. Worksheets on adding up UK coins. Plus Euro ones. Plus some general maths stuff. Teaching Resources 100 worksheets Coins KS1 ...
- 4 Resources
- 25% off$5.63$4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
PSHE: Year 10 / KS4 PSHE
13x fully resourced, highly-rated PSHE lesson packs and units suitable for Year 10. All 13 lesson packs are complete with at least one hour-long po...
- 13 Resources
- $13.95
New resources
lordturner
100 plus plenary ideas - ideal for inspiration, quick, fun plenaries or new teachers
Over 100 plenary ideas - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for plenaries, assessment activities and ways to sum up or e...
- (1)
- $2.82
hernigian
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
This is a gift for Halloween time due to the number of followers in my store. You will find 5 worksheets in Spanish: 1. Primera Letra: mira el dibu...
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE
godwin86
Board Game Bundle Megapack [Revision Games, Form/Tutor Time, Learning Activities]
This pack contains four different printable board games. 3 of the 4 games also include PPT files with instructions. All are in Word format so easil...
- 4 Resources
- $7.03
Updated resources
BUNDLE SALE
auntieannie
Bundle Coins UK and European Plus Maths Adding Up etc
A great value bundle. Worksheets on adding up UK coins. Plus Euro ones. Plus some general maths stuff. Teaching Resources 100 worksheets Coins KS1 ...
- 4 Resources
- 25% off$5.63$4.23
ajf43
Display: Attitude to Learning (English and Maths)
This is an excellent attitude to learning poster. There is an English verion and a Maths version. However, it would NOT take a lot of adapting to b...
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE SALE
auntieannie
11+ Grammar School Prep Worksheets Bundle
Great value bundle. Great preparation for the grammar school exams. Ideal for parents or tutors. All answers provided. You’ll never run out of mate...
- 6 Resources
- 25% off$7.04$5.28