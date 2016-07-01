I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a must have game for all elementary classrooms. This CVC Words and Pictures version is excellent for building fluency, reviewing short vowel patterns, and reading onsets and rimes. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups in centers.



Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" They tell the class what word they have at the top of their card, and ask who has the word at the bottom of their card.



Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.



CONTENTS

Directions

28 cards total, including a start and ending card. Words/pictures are grouped together in a,e,i,o,u order.