PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Reading Notebook for Fifth Grade - 224 pages!
This reading notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive reading journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their reading notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their reading notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core reading notebooks.
All Common Core Reading standards for 5th grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Drawing Inferences
Themes
Characters, Settings and Events
Word and Phrase Meanings
Craft and Structure
Points of View
Visual Elements
Comparing and Contrasting
Reading and Understanding Literature
Drawing Inferences
Main Ideas
Explaining Texts
Word Meanings
Describing Structure
Comparing and Contrasting
Multiple Sources
Reasons and Evidence
Integrating Information
Comprehension
Decoding Words
Fluency
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach reading in your classroom!
***
If you are interested in the bundle for this booklet that comes with math, reading and writing and language interactive notebooks and a 10% discount, click here.
***
If you are interested in the writing and language version of this book for 5th grade click here
If you are interested in the math version of this book for 5th grade click here
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 224
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
EASTER NUMBER SENSE BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
EASTER SUBTRACTION SCOOT
- (0)
- $3.52
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween Math Puzzles for Middle School
- (0)
- $2.00
Updated resources
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
Easter Maths PowerPoint Quiz Year 5/6
- (1)
- 20% off$7.04$5.63
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23