This reading notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive reading journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their reading notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their reading notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core reading notebooks.



All Common Core Reading standards for 5th grade are covered in this book.



Topics covered:

Drawing Inferences

Themes

Characters, Settings and Events

Word and Phrase Meanings

Craft and Structure

Points of View

Visual Elements

Comparing and Contrasting

Reading and Understanding Literature

Drawing Inferences

Main Ideas

Explaining Texts

Word Meanings

Describing Structure

Comparing and Contrasting

Multiple Sources

Reasons and Evidence

Integrating Information

Comprehension

Decoding Words

Fluency



